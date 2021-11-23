DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG traded down $33.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,908.19. 33,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,857.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,699.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

