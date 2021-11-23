DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 128,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

