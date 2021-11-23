DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 124,012 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,012 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 190.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. 28,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,945. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

