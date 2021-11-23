Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.82

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 5342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.15 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

