Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 1068970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

