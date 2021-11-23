Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.66. 6,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 28,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPMLF. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Dundee Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

