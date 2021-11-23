Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $12.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. 25,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,835. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dycom Industries stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

