Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up to $83.50

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $89.06. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $96.65, with a volume of 10,175 shares traded.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

