Dynatrace Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 30,742 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,205 call options.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,275 shares of company stock worth $14,108,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. 4,836,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.07, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

