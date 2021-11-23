e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

