Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $48.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.51 million and the highest is $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $177.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.13 million, with estimates ranging from $285.66 million to $308.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.41 and a beta of 0.69.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

