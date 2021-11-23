Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.58. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 1,362 shares changing hands.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $937.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 161.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

