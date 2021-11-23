EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $208.34 and last traded at $205.94, with a volume of 286994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.50.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.