easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.73

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

