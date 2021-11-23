Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

