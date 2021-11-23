EchoLink Market Cap Hits $395,862.30 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $395,862.30 and approximately $136,872.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

