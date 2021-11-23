Ecoark (ZEST) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ecoark to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ecoark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2133 10668 15414 540 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Ecoark’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -5.24 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -4.03

Ecoark’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecoark rivals beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

