EDC Blockchain Hits Market Capitalization of $158,158.96 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $158,158.96 and approximately $186.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,884.46 or 0.99344007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00546721 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

