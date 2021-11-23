Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 70,300 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $396,406.26.

On Monday, October 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $15,448.86.

On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

BCOV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 393,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $406.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 53.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

