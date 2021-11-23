Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 70,300 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $396,406.26.
- On Monday, October 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $15,448.86.
- On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50.
- On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.
BCOV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 393,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $406.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 53.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
