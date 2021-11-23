Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,260. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.