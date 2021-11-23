Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,821 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 918.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after buying an additional 416,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 39.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

