Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.81. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

