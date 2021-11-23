Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth $249,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth $1,463,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 350.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock traded down $9.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,417. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

