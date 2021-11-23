Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 750,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

