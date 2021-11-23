Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1,906.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,840 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 57,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

