Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 357,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $285.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

