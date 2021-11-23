Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $16.85 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,459,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 194,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692,578. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

