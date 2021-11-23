Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.60. 66,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,143. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

