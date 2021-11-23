Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $114.48. 156,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.