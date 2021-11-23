Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $57.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 11.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $57,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,428,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 92,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.