Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,253. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average of $266.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $4,796,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

