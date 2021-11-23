Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.90. 109,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $357.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

