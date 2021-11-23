Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.95. 359,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

