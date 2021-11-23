Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $200.67. 3,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average is $195.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.