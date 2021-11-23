Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2,337.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,260 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 19,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,197. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

