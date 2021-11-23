Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.25. 160,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $419.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

