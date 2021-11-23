Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.39.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.60. 148,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. The company has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

