Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 69,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

