Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 157.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 154,092 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 42,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

