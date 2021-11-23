Education Ecosystem Price Hits $0.0282 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.67 million and $59,582.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00235383 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

