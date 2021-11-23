Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.05

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.51. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 151,146 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.