Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.05

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.51. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 151,146 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
