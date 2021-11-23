Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $10.60 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $68,804.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,149,310 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

