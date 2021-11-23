Elamachain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1.02 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.