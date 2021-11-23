Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.39. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 30,368 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.