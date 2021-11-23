Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $9,464.55 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,464.55 and $106.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00105524 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

