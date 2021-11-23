ELTCOIN Hits Market Cap of $76,817.38 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $76,817.38 and $27,965.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.