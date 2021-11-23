ELYSIA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.04 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $10.04 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,967,227 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

