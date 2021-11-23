Emerald Crypto Market Cap Tops $457,090.68 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $457,090.68 and approximately $12.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.