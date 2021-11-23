Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.