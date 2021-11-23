Empty Set Dollar Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $78,636.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

